News / World News / On Hillary Clinton's Vladimir Putin jab, Kremlin reminds her of ‘telling’ gaffe

On Hillary Clinton's Vladimir Putin jab, Kremlin reminds her of ‘telling’ gaffe

ByMallika Soni
Sep 27, 2023 08:50 PM IST

Hillary Clinton said of NATO enlargement, "Too bad, Vladimir. You brought it on yourself."

After former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton taunted Russian President Vladimir Putin over NATO enlargement, the Kremlin hit back by reminding her of her gaffe when she said that she wanted to "reset" relations with Russia with a button mislabelled "overload". Returning to the State Department for the unveiling of her official portrait, Hillary Clinton said of NATO enlargement, "Too bad, Vladimir. You brought it on yourself."

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers remarks during the unveiling of her portrait, at the State Department in Washington, US.(Reuters)
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers remarks during the unveiling of her portrait, at the State Department in Washington, US.(Reuters)

Asked about her remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Hillary Clinton was known in Russia for her attempts to turn everything upside down. But she was popular for her 2009 gaffe when a symbolic button designed to mark a "reset" of US-Russia ties was instead labelled "overload" in Russian.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Read more: ‘React more promptly’: Vladimir Putin orders government to stabilise fuel prices

"It is clear that this was probably not a deliberate mistake, but very telling," Dmitry Peskov said, adding, “It is probably necessary to remind Mrs Clinton of the numerous waves of NATO expansion and the approach of the alliance's military infrastructure to our borders."

At the time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told her the Russian verb that the United States had used was incorrect but said the button would be put on his desk.

Vladimir Putin has listed one of his key aims for launching the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 as halting NATO's eastward enlargement and ending what the "genocide" of Russian-speaking people by "nationalists and neo-Nazis" in Ukraine. After the invasion, Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, expressed its wish to join NATO. Sweden also aims to join the alliance.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out