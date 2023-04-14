Home / World News / On leader of opposition's ‘some women have penises’ remark, UK PM Sunak says…

ByKanishka Singharia
Apr 14, 2023 09:58 PM IST

When Sunak was pressed about whether he believed the figure was genuinely 100%, he responded with a laugh, "Yeah, of course."

Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he believes that “100 per cent of women do not have penises”. The Conservative leader made the remark amid a controversy over transgender issues and put himself at odds with Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer, who earlier suggested that as many as “one in a thousand women have penises”.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(AFP)
According to The Independent, in an interview Sunak was asked about his thoughts on Labour Party chief Stramer's recent statement claiming "99.9 per cent of women of course do not have penises".

"We should always have compassion and understanding and tolerance for those who are thinking about changing their gender. Of course, we should," he said.

"But when it comes to these issues of protecting women's rights, women's spaces, I think the issue of biological sex is fundamentally important when we think about those questions," he added.

Sunak's remarks come against the backdrop of Britain debating gender laws. The British government is considering plans to create a distinction in equality laws between a person who was born a particular sex and someone who has undergone a sex change.

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Sign out