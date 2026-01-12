UAE AI minister’s warning on tech vs humans: ‘Only way you can stand a chance is…’

Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, has issued a warning about the future of technology and human relevance, speaking on entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath’s podcast. On Nikhil Kamath's WTF podcast, UAE AI minister urges humans to think beyond narrow skills (YouTube/Nikhil Kamath)

As Artificial Intelligence grows more powerful, Al Olama cautioned that narrowly defined expertise may no longer be enough to compete.

“AI is going to beat us to the target… if you have to be hyper specialized, AI can do that better than us. The only way you can stand a chance is if you have the breadth of knowledge,” he said during the conversation.

His remarks came as part of a wide-ranging discussion on technology, governance and the pace at which AI is transforming work, skills and decision-making across sectors.

‘Breadth matters more than specialisation’ Al Olama repeatedly stressed that the biggest risk for humans lies in becoming too specialised in a single skill. According to him, AI systems are inherently designed to outperform humans in narrow, repetitive or highly technical tasks.

To stay relevant, he argued, people need to think across domains.

“Move from being intelligence specific to being broad intelligence,” he advised, especially addressing younger listeners who are shaping their education and careers around fast-changing technologies.

He revisited a popular phrase often used to criticise generalists. While people usually quote “a jack of all trades is a master of none,” Al Olama pointed out that the full saying continues with, “‘But most times better than a master of one’”.

“If you are a person who has skills and knowledge about many different topics under a very broad umbrella you will be relevant regardless of the technology regardless of the geography and regardless of the time,” he said.

‘AI should not come before human needs’ Beyond skills and careers, the UAE minister also touched on how societies should prioritise technology.

AI, he said, “has to always be the second priority” after daily human needs.

He shared a personal anecdote from his early political career. “I was named Minister of AI at age 27 while on the ‘third day of my honeymoon’ in Tokyo,” he said, offering a glimpse into how rapidly both his own life and the UAE’s approach to technology governance had changed.