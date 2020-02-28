e-paper
One female passenger onboard coronavirus-hit Japan cruise ship dies

One female passenger onboard coronavirus-hit Japan cruise ship dies

The quarantined Diamond Princess, off Japan’s Yokohama port has seen hundreds of coronavirus infections. If confirmed, it would be the fifth death from the coronavirus on the vessel.

world Updated: Feb 28, 2020 16:30 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Tokyo
Buses carrying the Hong Kong passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leave a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Buses carrying the Hong Kong passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leave a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo.(AP)
         

One female passenger who was on board a virus-hit cruise liner off Japan has died, Japanese media reported on Friday, citing the health ministry.

The woman is Japanese and in her 70s, the reports said.

The quarantined Diamond Princess, off Japan’s Yokohama port has seen hundreds of coronavirus infections. If confirmed, it would be the fifth death from the coronavirus on the vessel.

