One female passenger onboard coronavirus-hit Japan cruise ship dies
Tokyo
One female passenger who was on board a virus-hit cruise liner off Japan has died, Japanese media reported on Friday, citing the health ministry.
The woman is Japanese and in her 70s, the reports said.
The quarantined Diamond Princess, off Japan’s Yokohama port has seen hundreds of coronavirus infections. If confirmed, it would be the fifth death from the coronavirus on the vessel.
