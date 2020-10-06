e-paper
Home / World News / One person killed, 590 injured in clashes in Kyrgyzstan; detained former leader freed

One person killed, 590 injured in clashes in Kyrgyzstan; detained former leader freed

Clashes broke out in Kyrgyzstan on Monday between supporters of the parties that didn’t make it to the country’s Parliament, and security forces.

world Updated: Oct 06, 2020 11:37 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Bishkek
People protesting against the results of a parliamentary election stand in front of the government headquarters which has been taken over in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov)
The number of people injured in clashes in Kyrgyzstan increased to 590 and one person has died, the country’s Health Ministry told Sputnik.

“According to the data at 8:00 a.m., after the riots, 590 people sought medical assistance,” a ministry spokesman said.

According to him, 439 people after first aid were sent to outpatient treatment, 150 were hospitalized.

“Of these, 13 injured are in intensive care. Also, one injured person has died,” the spokesman said.

On Monday, about 2,000 supporters of parties that did not make it to the republic’s Parliament in Bishkek gathered on the central Ala-Too square. They demanded that election results be canceled and a repeat vote be held. In the evening, clashes between protesters and security officials began.

Overnight to Tuesday, protesters broke into the White House building, which hosts the parliament and presidential office. Then they moved towards the State Committee for National Security, where the former leader of the country, Almazbek Atambayev, was in custody, and freed him.

Elections to the Kyrgyz parliament were held on October 4. The turnout was 56.5 percent. According to the preliminary voting results, after processing ballots from 98 percent of polling stations, four parties make it to the parliament: Birimdik (Unity, pro-government party) with 24.52% of the vote, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (Native Kyrgyzstan, pro-government party) with 23.89%, Kyrgyzstan (centrist party) with 8.73% and Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan, centrist party) with 7.11%.

The remaining parties did not overcome the 7 percent threshold. (ANI/Sputnik)

