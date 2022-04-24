Only 29% of hospitalised Covid patients fully well one year on: Study
- The study involving more than 2,300 people also found that women were 33 percent less likely to fully recover than men.
Not even one in four people have completely recovered from Covid a full year after being hospitalised with the disease, a UK study indicated Sunday, warning that long Covid could become a common condition.
The study involving more than 2,300 people also found that women were 33 percent less likely to fully recover than men.
It also found that obese people were half as likely to fully recover, while those who needed mechanical ventilation were 58 percent less likely.
The study looked at the health of people who were discharged from 39 British hospitals with Covid between March 2020 and April 2021, then assessed the recovery of 807 of them five months and one year later.
Also Read | Fourth wave may arrive if Covid cases continue to rise, cautions PGIMER Chandigarh
Just 26 percent reported a full recovery after five months, and that number rose only slightly to 28.9 percent after a year, according to the study published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.
"The limited recovery from five months to one year after hospitalisation in our study across symptoms, mental health, exercise capacity, organ impairment and quality-of-life is striking," said study co-leader Rachel Evans of the National Institute for Health and Care Research.
The most common long-Covid symptoms were fatigue, muscle pain, poor sleep, slowing down physically and breathlessness.
"Without effective treatments, long Covid could become a highly prevalent new long-term condition," said study co-lead Christopher Brightling of the University of Leicester.
The study, which will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, is ongoing and will continue to monitor the patients' health.
-
Sri lanka loan talks 'fruitful', says IMF as World Bank readies relief package
The International Monetary Fund on Saturday said that it had "fruitful technical discussions" with crisis-ridden Sri Lanka on its loan request. As the island nation - with a population of 22 million - struggles to pay for imports, the World Bank has also stated it is preparing an emergency aid package to mitigate the crisis. Sri Lanka is battling a crushing debt crisis, resulting in scarce supplies of food and fuel, and prolonged power outages.
-
North Korea boasts of 'invincible power' world cannot ignore ahead of holiday
North Korean state media on Sunday trumpeted how the country has gained an "invincible power that the world cannot ignore and no one can touch" under an apparent reference to its nuclear weapons, Kim Jong Un, as Pyongyang prepares for a military holiday. Monday will mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, and international monitors say North Korea may stage a major military parade or conduct other weapons displays.
-
Over 100 killed in explosion at Nigerian illegal oil refinery: Report
Over 100 people have been killed following an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in Nigeria's southern state of Imo, official and local sources said on Saturday. "There was a fire outbreak at an illegal bunkering site affecting over 100 people burned beyond recognition," Goodluck Opiah, the commissioner for petroleum resources in Imo, told Xinhua. Oil pipeline vandalism and oil theft are frequently reported in Nigeria, causing huge economic losses.
-
Putin, new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif quietly exchange letters: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif quietly exchanged letters, away from the media glare, to avoid public attention, a Pakistan media report said. The letters, in which both expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation, were exchanged after the election of Shehbaz as Pakistan's prime minister after the ouster of Imran Khan. Putin sent his felicitations to the newly-appointed Pakistan PM through the Russian embassy's tweet.
-
US envoys Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine, Zelensky says
The visit, if confirmed, would be the first by top US officials to Ukraine’s capital since Russia invaded the country on February 24. In March, US secretary of state Antony Blinken briefly met with Ukraine’s foreign minister at the Ukraine-Polish border.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics