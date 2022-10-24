Home / World News / Outgoing UK PM Liz Truss' Diwali wish: ‘To our friends in India…’

Outgoing UK PM Liz Truss' Diwali wish: ‘To our friends in India…’

world news
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 05:10 PM IST

Liz Truss: “Let me thank British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains for everything you do for our country,” Liz Truss said in a video shared on Twitter.

Outgoing UK PM Liz Truss' Diwali wish: Liz Truss, UK prime minister is seen.(Bloomberg)
Outgoing UK PM Liz Truss' Diwali wish: Liz Truss, UK prime minister is seen.(Bloomberg)
ByMallika Soni

Outgoing UK prime minister Liz Truss greeted people on the festival of Diwali and wished joy and happiness for everyone.

“Let me thank British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains for everything you do for our country,” Liz Truss said in a video shared on Twitter.

Liz Truss has remained out of the public eye since announcing her resignation last Thursday.

Read more: Majority party MPs say yes to Rishi Sunak for UK PM post. It's a vindication

“And to our friends in India, let us continue to deepen the bonds between our two countries over the next year,” she added.

LizTruss was forced to resign last week after pressure grew during the fallout of her controversial mini-budget.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
diwali uk pm
diwali uk pm

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out