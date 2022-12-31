Home / World News / Over and out: Jair Bolsonaro may have left Brazil for Florida, officials say

Over and out: Jair Bolsonaro may have left Brazil for Florida, officials say

Published on Dec 31, 2022

Jair Bolsonaro: Bolsonaro's political nemesis, leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is to be inaugurated Sunday.

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is seen. (Reuters)
The office of Brazil's vice president says he has become acting president, an indication that President Jair Bolsonaro has left the country.

An official document says Bolsonaro may be headed to Florida.

Bolsonaro's political nemesis, leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is to be inaugurated Sunday.

The press office of Bolsonaro's Vice-President, Gen Hamilton Mourão, confirmed he was acting as president. That would happen while Bolsonaro was travelling, meaning that he would skip the inauguration in a break with Brazilian tradition.

Brazil's official gazette says several officials were given permission to accompany "the future ex-president" to Miami between January 1 and January 30, to offer "advice, security and personal support."

According to flight tracking websites, the Armed Forces' official aeroplane left the capital, Brasilia, around 2 pm local time for Orlando, Fla.

