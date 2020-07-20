e-paper
Home / World News / Oxford-Astra Covid-19 vaccine shows dual immune action, says researcher

Oxford-Astra Covid-19 vaccine shows dual immune action, says researcher

The AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine increased levels of both protective neutralizing antibodies and immune T-cells that target the virus, according to the study organizers.

world Updated: Jul 20, 2020 19:49 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
A health worker sanitizes the doorway as doctors come out from a Covid-19 care centre functioning in an indoor stadium in New Delhi on Monday. (AP Photo )
         

A coronavirus vaccine the University of Oxford is developing with AstraZeneca Plc showed promising results in early human testing, a sign of progress in the high-stakes pursuit of a shot to defeat the pathogen.

The vaccine increased levels of both protective neutralizing antibodies and immune T-cells that target the virus, according to the study organizers. The results were published Monday in The Lancet medical journal.

“We are seeing very good immune responses, not just on neutralizing antibodies but of T-cells as well,” said Adrian Hill, head of Oxford’s Jenner Institute, in an interview. “We’re stimulating both arms of the immune system.”

The results will be closely scrutinized as governments around the world seek to end a pandemic that’s killed more than 600,000 people and triggered economic turmoil since erupting earlier this year. Moderna Inc., another front-runner, released results last week from an early-stage test that showed its vaccine raised levels of antibodies that fight the virus.

