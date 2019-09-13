Pak a hub of terror, spreading deceitful narratives about J&K at UN: India

world

Describing Pakistan as the “hub of terrorism”, India has strongly hit back at the country for raking up the Kashmir issue at the Security Council, saying Islamabad misused the UN forum to spread “baseless and deceitful” narratives about it.

Pakistan’s envoy to the UN Maleeha Lodhi raised the Kashmir issue during a General Assembly session on Report of the Security Council for 2018 on Friday, and referred to India’s August 5 decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lodhi said India’s action to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was “in flagrant violation of multiple Security Council resolutions”. She said the Security Council must press India to lift the curfew, end the communication blackout and release the detainees.

“There has been yet another attempt by one delegation to misuse this forum to spread baseless and deceitful narratives about my country. Such attempts have not succeeded earlier and will not succeed now,” First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu said Thursday.

“The truth is that the delegation represents a geographical space that is now widely known as the hub of terrorism that has jeopardised innocent lives in our region and beyond. We do not wish to dignify such baseless diatribes with a response,” he said.

On the report of the Security Council, Bayyapu said: “The Council neither reflects nor represents the aspirations and views of the larger membership. Like most others, we remain convinced that the only remedy is a comprehensive reform of the Security Council, involving expansion in its permanent and non-permanent categories.”

