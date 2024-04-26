 Pak court bars Imran Khan, wife from speaking against state institutions, officials | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pak court bars Imran Khan, wife from speaking against state institutions, officials

ANI |
Apr 26, 2024 04:09 AM IST

The court also ordered the media to avoid publishing such political provocative statements which target state institutions and their officials.

An accountability court in Islamabad barred former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, from issuing statements against state institutions and officials, The Express Tribune reported.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)

Judge Basir Javed Rana ordered the PTI founder and his spouse from speaking against state institutions in the courtroom during the hearing of a petition seeking a fair trial.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The court also ordered the media to avoid publishing such political provocative statements which target state institutions and their officials.

According to the order, the PTI chief made provocative political statements against senior officials of state institutions, including the army, the judiciary, and the army chief, as per The Express Tribune.

"Such statements disrupt judicial decorum and also obstruct judicial functions such as the dispensation of justice," the order added.

In its order, the court also instructed the prosecution, the accused, and their defence counsels to not make political or inflammatory statements that may disrupt the decorum of the court.

Khan, who was PM from 2018-2022, remains jailed in multiple cases, including a 14-year jail sentence for him and his wife for the illegal sale of state gifts.

Khan was first imprisoned after being handed a three-year prison sentence in August 2023 by the Election Commission for not declaring assets earned from selling gifts worth more than PKR 140 million rupees (USD 501,000) in state possession and received during his premiership.

In January, Khan and wife Bushra Bibi were handed 14-year jail terms following a separate investigation by the country's top anti-graft body into the same charges involving state gifts. (ANI)

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Pak court bars Imran Khan, wife from speaking against state institutions, officials
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On