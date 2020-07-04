e-paper
Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi says he has tested positive for Covid-19

Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi says he has tested positive for Covid-19

“I have now tested positive for Covid-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted.

world Updated: Jul 04, 2020 08:41 IST
Imtiaz Ahmed
Imtiaz Ahmed
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Unconfirmed reports say that Qureshi last met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.
Unconfirmed reports say that Qureshi last met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.(Reuters Photo)
         

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease and has quarantined himself. He broke the news on Twitter, saying that in the afternoon he felt a slight fever and quarantined himself at home, before testing positive later on.

“I have now tested positive for Covid-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he tweeted.

Incidentally, Qureshi had held a meeting with Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, on Wednesday at the foreign office in Islamabad. Khalilzad was accompanied by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) chief executive officer, Adam Boehler.

Also, unconfirmed reports say that he last met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

