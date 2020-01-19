Pak foreign office summons senior Indian diplomat

world

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 01:14 IST

Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Saturday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to reject the alleged mischievous portrayal by India of isolated, fabricated, incidents involving Pakistani citizens as minorities rights issues, says an official handout.

It was underscored that such machinations cannot divert attention from the criticism the Indian government is facing for its own discriminatory policies against minorities in India and the ongoing state terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The Indian side was conveyed that minorities in Pakistan enjoy full protections and rights under the Constitution.

On Friday, the Indian external affairs ministry had summoned a senior official of the Pakistan high commission to lodge a strong protest over recent cases of abduction of minor girls from the Hindu minority, people familiar with developments had said.