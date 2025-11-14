Pak oppn alliance to hold nationwide protest over 27th Constitutional Amendment that gives Asim Munir more powers

Pakistan's opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), is planning a nationwide protest on after judges of the top court there stepped down to protest the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, Pakistani media reported. The opposition alliance is now set to announce its joint protest plan, after a meeting scheduled for Friday.(AFP)

The Dawn reported that the PTI-backed alliance group held an important parliamentary party meeting that was chaired by Mahmood Khan Achakzai with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser and several MNAs in attendance.

“The participants unanimously agreed that the incumbent government is not capable of running the country... the country is at the verge of a civil war,” former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was quoted saying by the Dawn.

"We urge the judiciary to stand on its feet because the whole nation will stand along with it over the issue," he added.

In an X post, the alliance wrote that the "most important meeting" was underway and that “the most important decisions are expected.”

The alliance is now set to announce its joint protest plan, after a meeting scheduled for Friday.

What is the controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment?

The 27th Constitutional Amendment was signed on November 13 by Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari. It grants broad new powers to Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir, who will now serve as Chief of Defence Forces, bringing the Navy and Air Force under his command, according to Dawn.

The amendment also adds a new Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) with its own chief justice appointed by the government. The court's role is to handle constitutional matters, disputes between governments, and many petitions previously heard by the Supreme Court. The Federal Constitutional Court will reportedly take over key Supreme Court functions too, which also involve cases involving fundamental rights.

