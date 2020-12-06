e-paper
Pak opposition warns Imran Khan govt of retaliation if it uses force to disrupt Lahore rally

Rehman remarks come a day after Imran Khan ruled out the possibility of the government granting permission to the PDM for holding anti-government rallies and warned that police cases will be lodged against organisers.

world Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 23:17 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Islamabad
Multan: Maryam Nawaz Sharif, center, in blue dress, a leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of opposition parties, waves to her supporter during an anti-government rally, in Multan, Pakistan.(AP)
         

Pakistan’s Opposition leader Fazlur Rehman has warned that they will retaliate if the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government uses force to disrupt the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Lahore rally.

Addressing the late Sheikhul Hadith Maulana Amanullah Conference in Sarai Naurang, Lakki Marwat, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader blamed “selected rulers” for destroying the country’s economy, Geo News reported.

The opposition parties wanted their armed forces to carry on their duties as professional soldiers, he said, adding that “They are our strength and should concentrate to protect the geographical frontiers of the country.”

Every institution should play its due role under the Constitution so that the country could face the challenges with unity, Marwat said, urging party workers to participate in the PDM’s Lahore rally to send a strong message to “selected rulers”.

Deploring the arrest and registration of cases against opposition workers, Rehman said: “The Opposition cannot be cowed down through such tactics. The Lahore rally would be the last nail in the coffin of the selected government.”

Rehman remarks come a day after Imran Khan ruled out the possibility of the government granting permission to the PDM for holding anti-government rallies and warned that police cases will be lodged against organisers.

In an interview to a private news channel, the premier had said the government has decided against allowing the Opposition to hold the public gathering, Geo News reported. “We will file FIRs against everyone -- from the kursi wala to the sound system handlers but will not stop them [Opposition leaders] from going there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Rana Sanaullah said people will express solidarity with the PDM at the Minar-e-Pakistan. He also said that the final decision about en masse resignation from national and provincial assemblies will be taken by the leadership of the Opposition’s 11-party alliance - PDM.

“I was first accused of owning property worth two billion rupees in Australia. A fake case was lodged against me. Drug peddlers were brought from Faisalabad to testify against me, but the government did not find any witness against me despite all the pressure,” said Sanaullah.

Underscoring the need for dialogues, Sanaullah said that if the Imran Khan-led government had held negotiations with the Opposition, the country’s current situation would have been different, reported ARY News.

He also said that his party will comply with the PDM leadership’s decision. (ANI)

