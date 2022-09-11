Pak PM’s younger son’s 13 accounts frozen in money laundering case: Report
Noting that Suleman has not surrendered before the court, the presiding judge ordered that in addition to his movable and immovable properties, the 13 bank accounts have been additionally frozen.
Thirteen bank accounts of firms linked to Suleman Shehbaz, the younger son of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, have been ordered to be frozen by a special court. The order has come in connection with a multi-million dollars money laundering case against the PM and his sons, local media reported. The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) special court had issued an order on Wednesday.
The agency has booked the prime minister and his two sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman for allegedly laundering over ₹14 billion, Pakistan daily, Dawn, reported. The younger son, Suleman, reportedly looks after the family business in the UK.
Noting that Suleman has not surrendered before the court, the presiding judge ordered that in addition to his movable and immovable properties, the 13 bank accounts have been additionally frozen. The judge has also summoned the bank officials on September 17 where FIA prosecutor would also come up with the reply to the petitions of the PM and his son Hamza who are seeking acquittal in the case.
Their indictment was delayed earlier this week after their counsel told the court that their clients have filed a petition for acquittal. The counsel also requested a one-time exemption from appearance for the premier, claiming that due to his involvement in flood relief efforts, he was unable to attend Wednesday's sessions.
The Pak PM has refuted the claims and challenged earlier that FIA will not be able to prove anything against him.
(With agency inputs)
