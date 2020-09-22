Pak reports 582 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

world

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 13:49 IST

Pakistan has reported 582 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 306,886, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said Pakistan also reported the death of four more patients due to which the coronavirus death toll stands at 6,424. “The current infection cases stands at 306,886 while the death toll has surged to 6,424,” the health ministry said in a statement. The ministry said that 293,159 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Sindh reported 134,243 cases, Punjab 98,487, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 37,387, Islamabad 16,207, Balochistan 14,499, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,513 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,550 cases.

So far total 3,230,472 tests have been done in the country, including 36,155 in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.