e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / World News / Pak’s ISI raids publisher, confiscates book on ex-Prez Gen Zia-ul-Haq

Pak’s ISI raids publisher, confiscates book on ex-Prez Gen Zia-ul-Haq

Published in 2008, the book is a comical account of General Zia-ul-Haq’s final days and conspiracies behind the plane crash which killed him in 1988.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2020 15:02 IST

Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Hanif tweeted that persons, claiming to belong to the Inter-services Intelligence (ISI), barged into the offices of Maktaba Daniyal. They threatened its manager and sought “information about our whereabouts”.
Hanif tweeted that persons, claiming to belong to the Inter-services Intelligence (ISI), barged into the offices of Maktaba Daniyal. They threatened its manager and sought “information about our whereabouts”.
         

Pakistani writer Mohammed Hanif, author of the book “A case of exploding mangoes” claimed that intelligence officials raided the offices of his Urdu publisher and confiscated all copies of the translated version of his 2008 bestseller.

Hanif tweeted that persons, claiming to belong to the Inter-services Intelligence (ISI), barged into the offices of Maktaba Daniyal. They threatened its manager and sought “information about our whereabouts”. He said they would come back tomorrow to get lists of booksellers selling the novel.

Published in 2008, the book is a comical account of General Zia-ul-Haq’s final days and conspiracies behind the plane crash which killed him in 1988. Despite the widespread praise, more than a decade passed before the novel was translated into Urdu.

Hanif, in another tweet, said they had last week received a defamation notice from Gen Zia’s son demanding Rs 1 billion for maligning the former military ruler’s name.

“Our lawyers are preparing a reply. Is ISI acting on Ejazul Haq’s behalf?” he asked.

Hanif said: “Nobody has ever bothered me. Why now? I am sitting here, wondering when they will come for us. ISI is World’s No 1 spy agency. I am sure they have better things to do. I have my school run tomorrow.”

tags
top news
As JNU student leader came under attack on campus, police filed case against her
As JNU student leader came under attack on campus, police filed case against her
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
‘Matter of national interest’, says SC on plea over Kashmir group defacing notes
‘Matter of national interest’, says SC on plea over Kashmir group defacing notes
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi
Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news