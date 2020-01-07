Pak’s ISI raids publisher, confiscates book on ex-Prez Gen Zia-ul-Haq

world

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 15:02 IST

Pakistani writer Mohammed Hanif, author of the book “A case of exploding mangoes” claimed that intelligence officials raided the offices of his Urdu publisher and confiscated all copies of the translated version of his 2008 bestseller.

Hanif tweeted that persons, claiming to belong to the Inter-services Intelligence (ISI), barged into the offices of Maktaba Daniyal. They threatened its manager and sought “information about our whereabouts”. He said they would come back tomorrow to get lists of booksellers selling the novel.

Published in 2008, the book is a comical account of General Zia-ul-Haq’s final days and conspiracies behind the plane crash which killed him in 1988. Despite the widespread praise, more than a decade passed before the novel was translated into Urdu.

Hanif, in another tweet, said they had last week received a defamation notice from Gen Zia’s son demanding Rs 1 billion for maligning the former military ruler’s name.

“Our lawyers are preparing a reply. Is ISI acting on Ejazul Haq’s behalf?” he asked.

Hanif said: “Nobody has ever bothered me. Why now? I am sitting here, wondering when they will come for us. ISI is World’s No 1 spy agency. I am sure they have better things to do. I have my school run tomorrow.”