e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import

Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import

Pakistan bought 1.1 million tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia last year, while India bought 4.4 million tonnes, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Council.

world Updated: Feb 04, 2020 13:06 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Kuala Lumpur
This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia's Ministry of Information shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan shakes hands with Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after a joint news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Putrajaya, Malaysia. (Malaysia's Ministry of Information via AP)
This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia's Ministry of Information shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan shakes hands with Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after a joint news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Putrajaya, Malaysia. (Malaysia's Ministry of Information via AP)(AP)
         

Pakistan will do its best to buy more palm oil from Malaysia after top buyer India put curbs on such imports last month amid a diplomatic row with the Southeast Asian nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday.

India has put general restrictions on refined palm oil imports and informally asked traders specifically to stop buying from Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest producer and exporter of the edible oil, in retaliation for Malaysia’s accusation that recent Indian policies discriminate against Muslims.

Neighbours India and Pakistan have been mostly hostile to each other since the partition of British India in 1947, and have fought two of their three wars over competing territorial claims in Kashmir.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he discussed palm oil with Khan - in Malaysia on a state visit - and that Pakistan had indicated it would import more from Malaysia.

“That’s right, especially since we noticed India threatened Malaysia for supporting the Kashmir cause, threatened to cut palm oil imports,” Khan told a joint news conference, referring to India’s Muslim-majority region of Kashmir.

“Pakistan will do its best to compensate for that.”

Pakistan bought 1.1 million tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia last year, while India bought 4.4 million tonnes, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Council.

STRONG TIES

India has repeatedly objected to Mahathir speaking out against its move last year to strip Kashmir’s autonomy and make it easier for non-Muslims from neighbouring Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan to gain citizenship.

In the news conference, 94-year-old outspoken leader Mahathir did not refer to Kashmir but Khan did.

“The way you, PM, have stood with us and spoken about this injustice going on, on behalf of Pakistan I really want to thank you,” Khan said.

The former cricketer said he was sad he could not attend a summit of Muslim leaders in Malaysia in December. The summit was outside the ambit of the Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and Saudi Arabia - a close ally of Pakistan - had said the gathering was “dividing” to the Islamic world.

“Unfortunately our friends, who are very close to Pakistan as well, felt that somehow the conference was going to divide the ummah,” Khan said, using the Arabic word for the Muslim community but not mentioning Saudi Arabia by name.

“It’s is clearly a misconception, as that was not the purpose of the conference,” he said.

Khan also said Malaysia and Pakistan were working on a joint media project to broadcast a positive image of Islam, fight Islamophobia and develop content for young Muslims.

tags
top news
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
Education, electricity, 24x7 markets in AAP’s manifesto for Delhi polls
Education, electricity, 24x7 markets in AAP’s manifesto for Delhi polls
Ind vs Pak 19 WC LIVE: Haider holds fort as Indian pacers apply pressure
Ind vs Pak 19 WC LIVE: Haider holds fort as Indian pacers apply pressure
In written reply to Lok Sabha, minister says no decision on National Register of Citizens
In written reply to Lok Sabha, minister says no decision on National Register of Citizens
Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import
Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news