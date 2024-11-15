At 1600 AQI, this city is world's most polluted, and it's not New Delhi

As several states in northern India continue to battle worsening air pollution, areas in Pakistan are recording the worst air quality index (AQI) in the world this November. In the worst case of air pollution in the world, an area in Pakistan's Lahore recorded an AQI of nearly 1600 on Friday. Pakistan's government is pushing a series of measures to fight a record smog. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)(AFP)

According to Swiss monitor IQAir, the CERP Office area in Lahore had an AQI of 1587 on Friday morning. In fact, four areas in Lahore had an AQI crossing 1000 on Friday - CERP Office, Syed Maratib Ali Road, Pakistan Engineering Services offices and VTS, according to IQAir.

Average AQI of Lahore

The average AQI of Lahore stood at 1300 on Thursday, making it the world's most polluted city for most of November 2024. Despite several measures by the government to curb air pollution, the city's AQI is gradually increasing every day.

The hazardous air quality in Lahore has forced the local government to close schools, shut parks and museums until the end of this week, enforce mask-wearing and ask offices to operate at reduced capacity.

Several cities in Pakistan continue to battle with a thick blanket of smog, with visibility decreasing every day amid dropping temperatures. Lahore reported over 15,000 cases of respiratory and viral infections in just 24 hours, according to local news outlet Ary News.

Pakistan is now taking all measures to end the air pollution and smog problems in some areas that persist in the country every winter season.

The measures include the imposition of a 3-month ban on weddings and the release of new guidelines by the transport department in response to thesmog in most parts of the province. Other measures include the Pakistan Punjab government closing schools and colleges in the state.

The Pakistani cities of Lahore and Multan are currently the most polluted in the world, and over 70,000 people receive treatment daily for smog-related issues.

The dangerous smog is a byproduct of large numbers of vehicles, construction and industrial work as well as burning crops at the start of the winter wheat-planting season.

(With inputs from AP)