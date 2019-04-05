Pakistan says it will release 360 Indian prisoners from Monday

Pakistan has announced that it will release 360 Indian prisoners, who have completed their sentence, on “humanitarian ground”, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday. The state-controlled broadcaster quoted Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal as saying that the first group of 100 Indian prisoners will be released on Monday.

Providing break up of the Indian prisoners to be released in three groups between April 8 and April 29, Faisal said 305 are fishermen and 55 others are civilians. First group of 100 prisoners will be released on Monday followed by two more batches of 100 prisoners each on April 15 and April 22. The final group of 60 Indian prisoners will be released on April 29, Radio Pakistan reported quoting Faisal.

Earlier on April 2, India called on Pakistan to release and repatriate 400 Indian prisoners including some languishing in jail despite having completed their sentences about four to five years ago. India also sought consular access to five civilian prisoners, including former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, whom its officials have been unable to meet despite repeated requests.

The demand for the release of 385 fishermen and 15 other prisoners and consular access to five prisoners was made through a note verbale – an unsigned diplomatic correspondence – sent to the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 19:41 IST