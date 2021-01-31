Pakistan anti-terrorism official shot dead by gunman in Peshawar
An unidentified gunman shot dead an anti-terrorism official in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Xinhua reported security officials told media.
Pakistani security officials said the gunman on Saturday opened fire on Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel outside the Central Jail in Peshawar, killing an inspector of the CTD.
Another CTD official was injured in the attack and was shifted to a hospital.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
The government will also maintain restrictions on indoor dining in the Seoul metropolitan area for another two weeks, requiring restaurants to provide only deliveries and take out after 9 pm
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men last year, triggering outrage from the United States.
The experts did not take any questions and the sprawling market remains boarded up.
