Pakistan's Asim Munir, Saudi discuss ‘measures’ of key defence pact needed to halt Iranian attacks

Saudi defence minister Khalid bin Salman met Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss the Iranian attacks on the Gulf nation amid retaliation against US-Israeli strikes in the region, according to a statement posted by the Saudi minister on Saturday. Salman met Pakistan’s army chief to discuss the Iranian missile and drone attacks on the Gulf nation. (X/@kbsalsaud)

Since the conflict began following a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, Tehran has launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and several Gulf nations in retaliation. Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, said earlier this week that at least two drone strikes had targeted the Ras Tanura refinery in the eastern part of the country. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

On Saturday as well, Saudi Arabia intercepted a ballistic missile that had been launched towards Prince Sultan Air Base, located southeast of the capital Riyadh and houses US military personnel, the country’s defence ministry said.

Salman-Asim Munir key meet amid US-Israel vs Iran war Salman met Pakistan’s army chief to discuss the Iranian missile and drone attacks on the Gulf nation and the “measures needed to halt them” as Tehran carries out retaliatory strikes against the continuing US-Israeli attacks on the country that led to the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The defence minister also said discussions covered steps to end the war under the “Joint Strategic Defense Agreement” signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

In a statement posted on X, Saudi’s defence minister wrote, “We discussed Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and the measures needed to halt them within the framework of our Joint Strategic Defense Agreement. We stressed that such actions undermine regional security and stability and expressed hope that the Iranian side will exercise wisdom and avoid miscalculation.”