Pakistan: At least one killed, several injured in blast at cricket stadium in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least one person has been killed and several others injured in a blast during a cricket match in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, Dawn reported quoting officials.

The blast occurred at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district.

Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique told Dawn that the blast was a targeted attack and carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED).

A man was killed while several others, including children, sustained injuries in the blast, the authorities said. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital.

The authorities further said that the alleged terrorists also launched another attack on the police station, but it missed the target. As per initial reports, no terrorist group have claimed responsibility for the attack.