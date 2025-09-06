Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pakistan: At least one killed, several injured in blast at cricket stadium in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 09:43 pm IST

A police officials said that the blast was a targeted attack and carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED).

At least one person has been killed and several others injured in a blast during a cricket match in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, Dawn reported quoting officials.

A police officer stands guard on a street with damaged shops in the background, following a militant attack on the Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in Pakistan. REUTERS/Ehsan Khattak(REUTERS)
A police officer stands guard on a street with damaged shops in the background, following a militant attack on the Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in Pakistan. REUTERS/Ehsan Khattak(REUTERS)

The blast occurred at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district.

Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique told Dawn that the blast was a targeted attack and carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED).

A man was killed while several others, including children, sustained injuries in the blast, the authorities said. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital.

The authorities further said that the alleged terrorists also launched another attack on the police station, but it missed the target. As per initial reports, no terrorist group have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Pakistan: At least one killed, several injured in blast at cricket stadium in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On