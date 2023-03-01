Is Pakistan unable to feed soldiers amid economic crisis? Report says…

Amid severe economic crisis, a food shortage has been reported in the army messes in Pakistan. According to a report by News 18, the army is not able to feed soldiers “two times properly" amid rising inflation owing to a cut in special funds.

Field commanders have written letters to the Quarter Master General's office highlighting the shortage of food, the report said adding that the military officers have discussed the food supply and logistical issues with the Chief of Logistic Staff and the Director General Military Operations. The issue has also been raised with Army Chief General Asim Munir, it was reported.

“We have already cut the soldiers’ food fund, which was doubled and approved by General Raheel Sharif during the Operation Zarb-e-Azb in 2014," the report said quoting a source.

This comes as Pakistan is planning several austerity measures including cutting the salaries of government employees, reducing the number of foreign missions, and capping grants and secret service funds of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), the report said adding that the measures are set to have an extreme impact on the functioning of the government.

Meanwhile, consumer prices in Pakistan rose significantly, official data showed on Friday, as the weekly inflation soared above 40% for the first time in over five months, the Dawn reported. Essential items remained costly despite a slight easing in the week-on-week inflation, data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed.

