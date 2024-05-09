 Pakistan: Fire breaks out at Lahore airport | World News - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pakistan: Fire breaks out at Lahore airport

ANI |
May 09, 2024 11:49 AM IST

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the fire was due to a short circuit and has been brought under control.

Fire broke out at Lahore airport in the lounge area causing chaos and disrupting several international flights, including the inaugural Hajj journeys, Aaj News reported.

A scene from Lahore airport (Image couresty: twitter.com/ChaudharyParvez)
A scene from Lahore airport (Image couresty: twitter.com/ChaudharyParvez)

Swift action from emergency responders contained the flames, ensuring no harm to individuals. However, the fire, originating from the immigration counter's ceiling, filled the lounge with smoke, necessitating the evacuation of passengers.

Images broadcasted by Aaj News revealed the billowing smoke, painting a picture of the tumultuous scene. A specialised team has been mobilised to determine the fire's cause, with airport authorities noting significant damage to the immigration counter.

The incident's ripple effect extended to flight schedules, with the first Hajj departure and five other international flights encountering delays. Qatar Airways flight QR 629 was among those affected.

Despite concerns about immigration processes, incoming international flights remained routed to Lahore airport, with no diversions. The absence of an emergency declaration from airport authorities underlined efforts to manage the situation.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reassured the public that international flight operations were being managed from the domestic departure lounge, with the situation stemming from a short circuit being brought under control by early morning.

Presently, Hajj and international flights are being accommodated through domestic facilities, with expectations of resuming regular domestic flight operations shortly. The spokesperson emphasised prioritising seamless immigration processes for arriving flights, ensuring minimal disruption amidst the aftermath of the incident, Aaj News reported.

News / World News / Pakistan: Fire breaks out at Lahore airport

