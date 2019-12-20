e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / World News / Pakistan foreign minister writes to UN, claims India has deployed missiles in region

Pakistan foreign minister writes to UN, claims India has deployed missiles in region

In his seventh letter written on December 12, Qureshi “apprised the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General on Indian actions that continue to escalate tensions in an already tense environment in South Asia”, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

world Updated: Dec 20, 2019 06:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Islamabad
Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (AP)
         

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written another letter to the UN Secretary General, claiming that India has deployed and tested several types of missiles and could launch an attack against his country to divert world’s attention from the “grave situation” in Kashmir.

In his seventh letter written on December 12, Qureshi “apprised the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General on Indian actions that continue to escalate tensions in an already tense environment in South Asia”, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The actions, Qureshi claimed, included “deployment and testing of missiles of various ranges and capabilities” by India. He also warned that India could launch “false flag” attack on Pakistan to divert the world’s attention from the “grave situation” in Kashmir.

In a series of letters in recent months, Qureshi has consistently updated the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the situation in Kashmir, the Foreign Office said.

Qureshi also urged the UNSC to play its rightful role and reiterated Pakistan’s proposal to strengthen the UNMOGIP’s presence in the region.

India maintains that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control (LoC). The foreign minister also asked the UNSC to intervene and avert any threats to peace and security in South Asia as well as bringing an immediate end to the suffering of the Kashmiri people. The earlier letters by Qureshi to the UNSC and UN Secretary General were written on August 1,6,13 and 26, September 16 and October 31.

tags
top news
Jharkhand voting in final phase of assembly poll today, ex-CM in fray
Jharkhand voting in final phase of assembly poll today, ex-CM in fray
2 killed in Mangaluru, 1 in Lucknow during anti-CAA protests across India
2 killed in Mangaluru, 1 in Lucknow during anti-CAA protests across India
India, US ask Pak to take ‘immediate and irreversible action’ against terrorists
India, US ask Pak to take ‘immediate and irreversible action’ against terrorists
Why Donald Trump is looking forward to the Senate trial
Why Donald Trump is looking forward to the Senate trial
Mobile blackout, metro stations shut to control CAA protests in Delhi
Mobile blackout, metro stations shut to control CAA protests in Delhi
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
IPL 2020 Auctions: Kings XI Punjab announce skipper for upcoming season
IPL 2020 Auctions: Kings XI Punjab announce skipper for upcoming season
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news