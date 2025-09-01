Pakistan govt helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, 5 killed: Report

A Pakistan government helicopter crashed on Monday near the Thore area of Chilas in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), killing all five people on board, a police official said. "Among the killed were two pilots and three technicians," the police said.(X)

The helicopter was carrying out "a test landing on a newly proposed helipad" in a mountainous tourist area when it came down, Abdul Hameed, a senior police officer in Diamer district, told AFP.

The aircraft crashed in the Chilas area of Diamer district, Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said in a statement.

The exact reason for the crash, which is believed to have involved a Mi-17 chopper, was not known, but it marks the second crash in recent weeks after another government MI-17 helicopter crashed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while carrying out flood relief efforts.

Gilgit-Baltistan, known for its high peaks and remote valleys, is a hub for Pakistan's strategic development projects.

(This is a developing story.)