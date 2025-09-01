Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pakistan govt helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, 5 killed: Report

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 01, 2025 02:06 pm IST

The helicopter was carrying out "a test landing on a newly proposed helipad" when it came down, a senior police official said.

A Pakistan government helicopter crashed on Monday near the Thore area of Chilas in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), killing all five people on board, a police official said.

"Among the killed were two pilots and three technicians," the police said.(X)
"Among the killed were two pilots and three technicians," the police said.(X)

The helicopter was carrying out "a test landing on a newly proposed helipad" in a mountainous tourist area when it came down, Abdul Hameed, a senior police officer in Diamer district, told AFP.

"Among the killed were two pilots and three technicians," he said.

The aircraft crashed in the Chilas area of Diamer district, Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said in a statement.

The exact reason for the crash, which is believed to have involved a Mi-17 chopper, was not known, but it marks the second crash in recent weeks after another government MI-17 helicopter crashed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while carrying out flood relief efforts.

Gilgit-Baltistan, known for its high peaks and remote valleys, is a hub for Pakistan's strategic development projects.

(This is a developing story.)

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Pakistan govt helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, 5 killed: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On