e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pakistan imposes record increase in fuel prices

Pakistan imposes record increase in fuel prices

The hike, which ranges from 27% to 66% depending on the petroleum product, was announced Friday night. It drew nationwide condemnation from people on social media Saturday.

world Updated: Jun 27, 2020 16:19 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Associated Press | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Islamabad, Pakistan
he move comes two weeks after Islamabad said its GDP in the outgoing fiscal year ending on June 30 will shrink by 0.4%, instead of an initially projected 2.4% growth.
he move comes two weeks after Islamabad said its GDP in the outgoing fiscal year ending on June 30 will shrink by 0.4%, instead of an initially projected 2.4% growth.(AP)
         

Pakistan has announced a record increase in fuel prices days before the end of a fiscal year in which the country’s economy contracted for the first time in 68 years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hike, which ranges from 27% to 66% depending on the petroleum product, was announced Friday night. It drew nationwide condemnation from people on social media Saturday.

he move comes two weeks after Islamabad said its GDP in the outgoing fiscal year ending on June 30 will shrink by 0.4%, instead of an initially projected 2.4% growth.

Pakistan’s economy has witnessed a steady decline since 2018, when Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government came into power.

Its economy has been affected by the coronavirus since March, when Khan put the country under lockdown. Restrictions were eased in May, causing a spike in coronavirus infections and deaths.

Pakistan has confirmed 198,883 virus cases, including 4,035 deaths.

tags
top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
LIVE: Home minister Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal visit Delhi’s Covid care centre
LIVE: Home minister Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal visit Delhi’s Covid care centre
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
‘Only Publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi on UP’s job scheme launched by PM Modi
‘Only Publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi on UP’s job scheme launched by PM Modi
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
‘I think they won’t select you’: How GR Viswanath’s career came to an end
‘I think they won’t select you’: How GR Viswanath’s career came to an end
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In