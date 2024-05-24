Pakistan: Karachi man arrested for making lewd videos of wife for dark web

A man in Pakistan's Karachi was arrested on Friday for allegedly making lewd videos of his wife to share on dark websites. Cyber security firms collect information from all web platforms, including Dark Web forums, to prevent real-time attacks on leaked data, actionable intelligence on illegal drug and medication trades and insider-threat monitoring.(Shutterstock)

During questioning, Tahir admitted that website operators had contacted him through WhatsApp, Pakistan-based Ary News reported. He said, “I am unsure of how the proprietor of the website obtained my WhatsApp number.”

Women Police in Karachi's Central District arrested the man for allegedly torturing his wife and children and filming it on orders from an unknown source. According to SHO Women, Iram Amjad, the man was caught during a raid, and his wife and four children were rescued.

As reported by Aaj TV, the man said he got instructions via email from an unknown source abroad. Amjad also said the suspect was told to record videos of each task and send them back via email.

He had injured and physically abused his wife and was about to film his daughter for the next task. He added that the man was engaged in violence, sexual harassment and other criminal activities.

The arrest was made in the case after the victim's sister Huma Rizvi, who is residing in United States, filed a report.

According to police, the suspect's wife, Elia, accused him of forcing her to have relations with his friends. She also claimed he tried to make explicit videos involving their daughter. Elia added that Tahir allegedly clicked nude photos of their 16-year-old daughter and was blackmailing her into sleeping with his friends, Aaj TV reported.

Elia also claimed in her statement to the police that Tahir had a suspicious nature and abused her and the children — both physically and emotionally. She said that over the past 12 years, she had left the house several times, but her parents always intervened and resolved the issue.

As reported by Khyber News, Tahir admitted to putting a camera in the bathroom to film his wife but said he later removed it and didn't upload any videos. He also confessed to physically harming his wife and was allegedly planning to film his daughter before he was arrested.

The police confiscated his mobile and laptop, which are currently under investigation.