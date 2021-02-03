Pakistan kickstarts countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive
Pakistan began its countrywide coronavirus vaccination programme on Wednesday, with the first jabs administered simultaneously in all four provinces, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the immunisation drive in capital Islamabad.
As per the schedule, frontline health workers are being vaccinated first, followed by the elderly citizens and then the rest.
The drive began after half a million doses of vaccines were donated by China on Monday.
The nationwide campaign is being held in major cities of all provinces and Pakistan occupied-Kashmir.
At the vaccination launch, Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is also the chair of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said the simultaneous inauguration reflected a united national effort. He praised the health workers for risking their lives to save the people.
Advisor on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, on the occasion, said China's Sinopharm has proved its effectiveness.
“Let me tell you something about the Sinopharm vaccine. Its efficacy is between 79 to 86 per cent,” he said, adding that 70 per cent of the population would be vaccinated by the end of the year.
He said presently over 500 vaccine centres were administering the vaccines with a capacity of 40,000 people per day and that the capacity would be increased soon.
Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll stood at 11,802 on Wednesday, after 56 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.
In the same period, 1,384 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 549,032, according to the ministry of National Health Services.
So far, 504,046 people have recovered from the disease in the country.
The Myanmar population is pushing for the "Stop Buying Junta Business" campaign, as a sign of support for democracy against dictatorship of the military, also known as the Tatmadaw, and declaration of a one-year state of emergency, Myanmar Times reported.
‘Regrettable’: Japan on Sri Lanka not sticking to trilateral deal for port
The Sri Lankan government gave in to pressure from labour unions, which opposed a joint venture with Indian and Japanese investors having a 49% stake in the ECT, and the cabinet decided on Monday to run the facility as a fully owned operation of the Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA).
Covid vaccine Sputnik V turns out to be a scientific and political win for Putin
For the Kremlin, the homemade vaccine -- first vilified by the West -- demonstrates Russia's excellence, with Putin having called Sputnik V "the best vaccine in the world".
Myanmar's Suu Kyi charged with possessing illegal radios
The charges against Suu Kyi appear to carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. The charge sheets indicate the unregistered walkie-talkies were for use by Suu Kyi's bodyguards.
