Pakistan mulls over withdrawing subsidy on petroleum products ahead of IMF talks
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government is likely to gradually abolish subsidies on petrol and with this, there will be an increase in the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight.
As per the sources, ahead of Pakistan's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the USD 6 billion loan programme, the Shehbaz government will abandon the fuel subsidy on Sunday, as per Geo TV.
Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who was in London along with PM Shehbaz held discussions with the party supremo Nawaz Sharif. These discussions centred around devising strategies to help the country overcome this severe economic condition.
Asif said that "major decisions" will be taken in the next 48 hours to address the ongoing financial crisis.
Currently, the government is providing ₹29.60 per litre subsidy on petrol. As per the sources privy to the matter, following the hike, the fuel subsidy will cost the national kitty Rs45.14 from May 16 if the prices of petrol are not increased.
Moreover, if the government chose to not provide subsidies and withdraws then the petrol price will hit a staggering ₹190 litre.
In a similar fashion, the government is giving ₹73.04 per litre subsidy on diesel and ₹43.16 on kerosene. The rates of diesel and kerosene will jump to ₹230 and ₹176 per litre if the subsidy is abolished, as per the media outlet.
If the prices of diesel and kerosene are not increased, the government will have to give subsidies on the products by ₹85.85 and ₹50.44 per litre respectively from May 16.
Moreover, for light diesel, the government is providing ₹64.70 per litre subsidy and it will increase to ₹68 from Monday if the prices are maintained. Light diesel will be sold at ₹186.31 per litre if the government withdraws all the subsidies on it.
The oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has informed the Shehbaz government about the growing subsidy on petroleum products.
Australia PM, trailing in election polls, announces housing policy
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a housing policy on Sunday aimed at boosting home ownership and reducing prices, as his government lags the opposition Labor Party days before a general election. Australians will vote for a government on Saturday, with recent polls showing Morrison's Liberal-National coalition on track to lose to centre-left Labor. A win by Labor, led by Anthony Albanese, would end nine years of conservative government in Australia.
Shanghai to gradually begin reopening malls, other firms post Covid lockdown
The Chinese financial and manufacturing hub of Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons from Monday after weeks in a strict COVID-19 lockdown, the city's vice mayor told a media briefing on Sunday. The city of 25 million people has been locked down for more than six weeks as its battles a COVID outbreak.
North Korea faces 1st Covid outbreak, over 40 deaths due to ‘fever’ | 5 points
North Korea - often referred to as “the hermit state”-- has recorded a massive Covid-19 outbreak, after claiming to have zero Covid cases for nearly two years. Read: Explained: What's behind North Korea's Covid-19 admission? Here are five latest developments in the newly Covid-hit country: North Korea on Sunday confirmed 15 more deaths due to 'fever', taking the country's reported fever-related fatalities to 42.
Russian diplomats in US being ‘threatened’ with violence, claims envoy
Russia's ambassador in Washington DC, Anatoly Antonov, who alleged last month that Moscow's diplomats in the United States were being 'blocked' by American authorities, has now claimed that Russian officials are being 'threatened' with violence, adding that US intelligence agents are trying to 'establish contact' with the embassy staff.
Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, Putin’s warning to Finland: Top updates on war
The ongoing war in Ukraine entered day 80 as Russian forces started withdrawing from the northeastern city of Kharkiv, which had been bombarded for weeks. The Institute for the Study of War, a think-tank based in Washington, has said that Ukraine appears to have won the battle in Kharkiv as it prevented Russian forces from encircling, let alone seizing the city.
