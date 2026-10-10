7.7-magnitude quake rocks Panama, triggers tsunami warning

In Panama City, about 200 kilometers from the epicenter, there were scenes of panic as people rushed to evacuate from skyscrapers.

The shallow tremor was felt across the Central American nation of around 4.5 million people, according to the National Civil Protection System, and lasted for around a minute.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake rocked Panama on Friday, unleashing panic in the high-rise capital city and causing buildings to collapse in the center of the country but produced no immediate reports of casualties.

What damage and aftershocks were reported after the Panama earthquake?

What damage and aftershocks were reported after the Panama earthquake?

Which areas faced a tsunami alert after the Panama earthquake, and has the threat passed?

Which areas faced a tsunami alert after the Panama earthquake, and has the threat passed?

Where did the Panama earthquake strike?

Where did the Panama earthquake strike?

A video widely shared on social media, which AFP could not verify, showed water falling from a pool at the top of a building of over 20 stories.

Another showed a bridge over the Panama Canal shaking violently but remaining upright as vehicles travelled across it.

"It was horrible, like nothing we ever experienced. My daughter was trapped in school. Thank God we are okay," Juana Alveo, a 38-year-old cashier at a store in the central city of Penonome told AFP.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at 1756 GMT with an epicenter 10 kilometers from the small town of Pitaloza Arriba in the south-center of Panama.

"I'm in shock right now and haven't been able to contact my family," Luis Poveda, a factory worker in Santiago de Veraguas, another city in central Panama, told AFP.

The quake triggered a tsunami warning for Panama and warnings of smaller but dangerous waves along the coasts of other countries in Latin America and the south Pacific.

But the Panama Canal Authority said shipping through the channel, which connects the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, was unaffected and operating "as normal."

The damage appeared to be concentrated in the central regions of Herrera, Azuero, Veraguas and Los Santos.

"We all ran out of the building, the power lines were swaying, and everyone was outside," Arnulfo Santos, a worker at a flour mill in Santiago de Veraguas told AFP.

Panama City's international airport, a major hub for the region, was temporarily closed.

Several flights were diverted to other airports as a precaution, according to the Civil Aeronautics Authority.

- Big aftershocks -

Earthquakes are rare in Panama and usually occur in the western Chiriqui province, bordering Costa Rica.

Images shared by local media showed that part of a hotel had collapsed in the town of Penonome, 150 kilometers southwest of Panama City.

A church in Penonome was also seriously damaged and other buildings showed cracks, according to local reports.

A road in the province of Veraguas had cracks, according to images released by the local press.

Over a dozen large aftershocks, one above magnitude 6.0, were recorded by the local geosciences institute.

Writing on X, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino called for calm.

"What happened should not be used to generate alarms and disorder," he said, adding that he had called for a report on the damage.

The education ministry announced the suspension of classes in schools nationwide.

The Panamanian quake is at least the fourth quake this year in Latin America surpassing 7.0 in magnitude, after devastating back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela's Guaira in June and a powerful earthquake in western Colombia in August.

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