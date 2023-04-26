Home / World News / Pakistan reports its first case of mpox

Pakistan reports its first case of mpox

Reuters |
Apr 26, 2023 06:01 PM IST

A traveler who recently arrived in Pakistan tested positive and has been isolated at a hospital in Islamabad.

The first case of mpox in Pakistan has been confirmed by the National Institute of Health in the capital Islamabad.

On November 28, 2022, WHO named the disease mpox to replace the older term monkeypox. (Representative image/ AP)
On November 28, 2022, WHO named the disease mpox to replace the older term monkeypox. (Representative image/ AP)

Read here: WHO to use 'mpox' to denote monkeypox

A traveler who recently arrived in Pakistan tested positive and has been isolated at a hospital in the capital, along with other individuals who are being tested, a health ministry press release said.

There is no evidence of localized transmission of the viral disease in Pakistan, the NIH added.

Mpox - which spreads via close contact and tends to cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions - was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization in July 2022. The organisation maintained its alert in November.

On Nov. 28 the WHO named the disease mpox to replace the older term monkeypox, citing concerns of stigma and racism associated with the name.

In Pakistan, the NIH, provincial health departments, border health services and district health authorities have been advised to ensure surveillance through laboratory diagnostics, contact tracing, rapid identification of suspected cases, and to provide care and isolate cases to prevent transmission.

Read here: People want Monkeypox to be renamed as 'Trump 22'; WHO says, 'nothing ridiculous

Since May 2022, 22 samples were tested from inspected cases from different parts of the country.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan health ministry world health organization islamabad monkeypox karachi + 4 more
pakistan health ministry world health organization islamabad monkeypox karachi + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out