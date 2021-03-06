Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins trust vote in National Assembly
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday won a trust vote in the National Assembly amid a boycott call by the Opposition parties, strengthening his government's legitimacy after an embarrassing defeat of the finance minister in the hotly-contested Senate elections.
Prime Minister Khan secured 178 votes in the 342-member lower house of Parliament during a special session convened on the directives of President Arif Alvi. A total of 172 votes was needed for a simple majority.
The floor test took place without the Opposition as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of 11 parties – boycotted the voting.
The 68-year-old cricketer-turned politician had decided to take a vote of confidence in the lower house of Parliament after his finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was defeated in the closely-fought Senate election on Wednesday. The Opposition demanded the Prime Minister’s resignation after the debacle.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tabled a single-point resolution in the House.
"That this House reposes confidence in the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, as required under clause (7) of Article 91 of the Constitution Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the resolution said.
A total of 172 votes in the 342-member House was needed for a simple majority. The ruling coalition had 181 members but after the resignation of one of its lawmakers, Faisal Vowda, its strength was reduced to 180. The Opposition coalition has 160 members in the House. One seat was vacant.
The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had 157 members in the NA but following the resignation of Vowda, it now has 156 members in the National Assembly. The ruling party has said that Vowda can vote during the trust motion as his resignation has not been accepted yet. However, the Opposition insisted that he cannot vote as he has tendered his resignation.
The ruling party's allies include seven from Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), five each from the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), three from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and one each from the AML and the JWP.
On Friday, Prime Minister Khan chaired a meeting of parliamentary parties at the Prime Minister House (PMH) in which all Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the ruling alliance were asked to vote for the prime minister otherwise they can be disqualified.
According to a Cabinet member, 175 lawmakers of the ruling coalition attended the parliamentary party meeting at PMH.
Khan also held separate meetings with leaders of the ruling coalition partners. All allied parties -- the MQM, the PML-Q and the GDA pledged their support to him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore airline’s frequent flyer data affected in cyber attack: Reports
- Servers of air transport information technology company SITA were breached on Feb. 24, according to a report in Business Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds gather in Sydney in protest against Myanmar's military coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 killed in blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt: Officials say at least 18 killed in road accident outside Cairo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins trust vote in National Assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar asks India to return 8 cops who fled across border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraqi Shiite leader reaffirms coexistence after meeting pope
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thumbs Down: Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema evokes 'Maverick' McCain
- In a video footage which has been widely shared on social media, Sinema can be seen standing on the House floor, flashing a ‘thumbs down’ when her name was called to vote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope to visit Iraq church damaged by IS militants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speedy Covid-19 variants power virus surge sweeping Europe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Countries urge WTO to destroy US intellectual rights on any Covid-19 innovations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Increasing evidence that Myanmar's military forces are shooting to kill: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US labour market stronger than before, but road to full recovery remains long
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO incapable of holding China accountable for coronavirus, says dissident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak PM Imran Khan threatens party lawmakers ahead of Vote of Confidence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox