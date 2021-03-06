IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins trust vote in National Assembly
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been accused by the opposition of pushing stringent laws, ostensibly required to fulfil its FATF commitments, that can be used to target them(REUTERS)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been accused by the opposition of pushing stringent laws, ostensibly required to fulfil its FATF commitments, that can be used to target them(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins trust vote in National Assembly

Prime Minister Khan secured 178 votes in the 342-member lower house of Parliament during a special session convened on the directives of President Arif Alvi. A total of 172 votes was needed for a simple majority.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:56 PM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday won a trust vote in the National Assembly amid a boycott call by the Opposition parties, strengthening his government's legitimacy after an embarrassing defeat of the finance minister in the hotly-contested Senate elections.

Prime Minister Khan secured 178 votes in the 342-member lower house of Parliament during a special session convened on the directives of President Arif Alvi. A total of 172 votes was needed for a simple majority.

The floor test took place without the Opposition as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of 11 parties – boycotted the voting.

The 68-year-old cricketer-turned politician had decided to take a vote of confidence in the lower house of Parliament after his finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was defeated in the closely-fought Senate election on Wednesday. The Opposition demanded the Prime Minister’s resignation after the debacle.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tabled a single-point resolution in the House.

"That this House reposes confidence in the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, as required under clause (7) of Article 91 of the Constitution Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the resolution said.

A total of 172 votes in the 342-member House was needed for a simple majority. The ruling coalition had 181 members but after the resignation of one of its lawmakers, Faisal Vowda, its strength was reduced to 180. The Opposition coalition has 160 members in the House. One seat was vacant.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had 157 members in the NA but following the resignation of Vowda, it now has 156 members in the National Assembly. The ruling party has said that Vowda can vote during the trust motion as his resignation has not been accepted yet. However, the Opposition insisted that he cannot vote as he has tendered his resignation.

The ruling party's allies include seven from Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), five each from the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), three from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and one each from the AML and the JWP.

On Friday, Prime Minister Khan chaired a meeting of parliamentary parties at the Prime Minister House (PMH) in which all Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the ruling alliance were asked to vote for the prime minister otherwise they can be disqualified.

According to a Cabinet member, 175 lawmakers of the ruling coalition attended the parliamentary party meeting at PMH.

Khan also held separate meetings with leaders of the ruling coalition partners. All allied parties -- the MQM, the PML-Q and the GDA pledged their support to him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imran khan
Close
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330-300 plane takes off behind a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Changi Airport in Singapore.(Reuters/ File photo)
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330-300 plane takes off behind a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Changi Airport in Singapore.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Singapore airline’s frequent flyer data affected in cyber attack: Reports

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • Servers of air transport information technology company SITA were breached on Feb. 24, according to a report in Business Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, Myanmar security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to break up a protest in Yangon, just hours after a United Nations special envoy called on the Security Council to take action. (Representative Image)(AP)
On Saturday, Myanmar security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to break up a protest in Yangon, just hours after a United Nations special envoy called on the Security Council to take action. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Hundreds gather in Sydney in protest against Myanmar's military coup

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:10 PM IST
The Southeast Asian country has been plunged into turmoil since the military overthrew and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, with daily protests and strikes in which least 50 people have been killed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No one yet has claimed responsibility for the attack, including the Taliban. (Representational image)(AP)
No one yet has claimed responsibility for the attack, including the Taliban. (Representational image)(AP)
world news

3 killed in blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province

ANI, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:09 PM IST
The blast resulted in the death of Sayed Mahmood Sadat, in charge of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) prosecutors' office in Helmand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accident site in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool. (ANI Photo)
The accident site in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool. (ANI Photo)
world news

Egypt: Officials say at least 18 killed in road accident outside Cairo

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:02 PM IST
The country's chief prosecutor's office said in a statement the crash took place late Friday on a highway near the town of Atfih, 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Cairo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been accused by the opposition of pushing stringent laws, ostensibly required to fulfil its FATF commitments, that can be used to target them(REUTERS)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been accused by the opposition of pushing stringent laws, ostensibly required to fulfil its FATF commitments, that can be used to target them(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins trust vote in National Assembly

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Khan secured 178 votes in the 342-member lower house of Parliament during a special session convened on the directives of President Arif Alvi. A total of 172 votes was needed for a simple majority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar Border Guard Police walk ahead of a trishaw driver and passenger along the main road of Buthidaung, northern Rakhine state of Myanmar, on September 6, 2017.(AP file photo for representation purpose)
Myanmar Border Guard Police walk ahead of a trishaw driver and passenger along the main road of Buthidaung, northern Rakhine state of Myanmar, on September 6, 2017.(AP file photo for representation purpose)
world news

Myanmar asks India to return 8 cops who fled across border

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Around 30 Myanmar police and their family members came across the border seeking refuge in recent days, as the junta's suppression of protesters turned increasingly violent, with dozens killed since the February 1 coup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiite Muslim leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, left, meeting Pope Francis, 2nd left, along with Christian priests in Najaf, Iraq, Saturday, March 6, 2021.(AP)
Shiite Muslim leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, left, meeting Pope Francis, 2nd left, along with Christian priests in Najaf, Iraq, Saturday, March 6, 2021.(AP)
world news

Iraqi Shiite leader reaffirms coexistence after meeting pope

AP, Najaf
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Pope Francis met Saturday with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, one of the most senior clerics in Shiite Islam, in Iraq's holy city of Najaf.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, walks through the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US.(Bloomberg)
Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, walks through the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Thumbs Down: Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema evokes 'Maverick' McCain

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • In a video footage which has been widely shared on social media, Sinema can be seen standing on the House floor, flashing a ‘thumbs down’ when her name was called to vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many hope the pope's trip can focus attention on their struggles and send a message of encouragement, but they also point to security, economic and social challenges deterring many Christians from returning.(REUTERS)
Many hope the pope's trip can focus attention on their struggles and send a message of encouragement, but they also point to security, economic and social challenges deterring many Christians from returning.(REUTERS)
world news

Pope to visit Iraq church damaged by IS militants

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:22 PM IST
On Sunday, a new scene will play out for the world to watch at the Church of the Immaculate Conception and new memories will be created. Where the extremists once damaged, Pope Francis will now pray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The so-called UK variant is spreading significantly in 27 European countries monitored by WHO and is dominant in at least 10 by the agency's count.(AP)
The so-called UK variant is spreading significantly in 27 European countries monitored by WHO and is dominant in at least 10 by the agency's count.(AP)
world news

Speedy Covid-19 variants power virus surge sweeping Europe

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Europe recorded 1 million new Covid-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and a reversal that ended a six-week decline.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The Covid-19 pandemic knows no borders and the need for vaccine development and dissemination across the globe is critically important. The TRIPS waiver raised by India and South Africa at the WTO would help the global community move forward in defeating the scourge of Covid-19 by making diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines available in developing countries,” Congressman Rosa DeLauro,(REUTERS)
“The Covid-19 pandemic knows no borders and the need for vaccine development and dissemination across the globe is critically important. The TRIPS waiver raised by India and South Africa at the WTO would help the global community move forward in defeating the scourge of Covid-19 by making diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines available in developing countries,” Congressman Rosa DeLauro,(REUTERS)
world news

Countries urge WTO to destroy US intellectual rights on any Covid-19 innovations

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:14 PM IST
In the letter, Senators Mike Lee, Tom Cotton, Joni Ernst and Todd Young urged Biden to reject the upcoming proposal at the WTO.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters hold up images of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they gather in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
Anti-coup protesters hold up images of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they gather in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
world news

Increasing evidence that Myanmar's military forces are shooting to kill: Report

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:55 PM IST
A CNN report quotes Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Research, Emerlynne Gil as saying that since the government is silent on the usage of shoot to kill tactics, it may be possible that it has authorised it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nonfarm payrolls surged by 379,000 jobs last month after rising 166,000 in January. Payrolls fell in December for the first time in eight months. The economy has recouped 12.7 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost in the pandemic recession.(AFP)
Nonfarm payrolls surged by 379,000 jobs last month after rising 166,000 in January. Payrolls fell in December for the first time in eight months. The economy has recouped 12.7 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost in the pandemic recession.(AFP)
world news

US labour market stronger than before, but road to full recovery remains long

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:23 PM IST
The Labour Department's closely watched employment report on Friday showed at least 4.1 million Americans have been out of work for more than six months, accounting for 41.5% of the unemployed population in February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The WHO team, post the trip, said that the initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research. (Representative Image) (STR / AFP)
The WHO team, post the trip, said that the initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research. (Representative Image) (STR / AFP)
world news

WHO incapable of holding China accountable for coronavirus, says dissident

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Jianli, in an opinion article for The Hill, wrote that it is the lesson learned after the World Health Organization (WHO) team's visit to China produced no answers to key questions about how and where the coronavirus started.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)
Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)
world news

Pak PM Imran Khan threatens party lawmakers ahead of Vote of Confidence

Posted by Shivani | ANI, Islamabad
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Khan's party Pakistan -- Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) -- has 157 members in the 342-member National Assembly. Opposition Pakistan Muslim Leauge-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples' Party have 84 and 54 members, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP