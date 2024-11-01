Menu Explore
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari fractures foot while deboarding airplane in Dubai

PTI |
Nov 01, 2024 08:13 AM IST

He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment following the fall. The doctor placed his foot in a cast after a check-up.

Paksitan President Asif Ali Zardari fractured his foot while deboarding an airplane upon his arrival at the Dubai International Airport.

President Zardari was sent home and advised to complete rest.(Reuters File)
President Zardari was sent home and advised to complete rest.(Reuters File)

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, but his office confirmed it only late on Thursday night.

According to a statement from the President's House, he was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment following the fall. The doctor placed his foot in a cast after a check-up. "The cast will remain on his foot for four weeks," the statement read.

It added that President Zardari was sent home and advised to complete rest.

The Dawn reported that the 69-year-old president has had multiple health issues in recent years.

In March 2023, he underwent eye surgery in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2022, he was admitted to Karachi's Dr Ziauddin Hospital for a week for treatment of a chest infection. Amid rumours of ill health, his personal physician and close aide Dr Asim Hussain took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to confirm that he "is in good health".

He tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2022 with "mild symptoms, according to his son and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

A year prior to that, Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi due to "exertion and exhaustion” caused by frequent travelling.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
