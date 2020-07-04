e-paper
Home / World News / Pakistan reports 3,387 new Covid-19 cases

Pakistan reports 3,387 new Covid-19 cases

Most coronavirus cases have been reported from Sindh with 90,721 cases, followed by Punjab with 80,297 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 27,506 cases, Islamabad 13,292 cases, Balochistan 10,717 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,536 cases and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,214 cases.

world Updated: Jul 04, 2020 13:26 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Islamabad, Pakistan
In the last 24 hours, 3,387 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths were reported in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.
In the last 24 hours, 3,387 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths were reported in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.(Reuters)
         

Pakistan reported 3,387 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 225,283 and the death toll to 4,619, according to official figures on Saturday.

Most coronavirus cases have been reported from Sindh with 90,721 cases, followed by Punjab with 80,297 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 27,506 cases, Islamabad 13,292 cases, Balochistan 10,717 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,536 cases and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,214 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 3,387 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths were reported in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

During the same period, 11,469 Covid-19 patients have recovered. So far, 1,25,094 patients have recovered from the virus in Pakistan, it said.

The NCOC said 2,460 patients were in critical condition.

In the last 24 hours, 22,050 tests to detect coronavirus have been conducted, taking the total number of tests to 1,372,825.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government said it would reopen four border checkpoints with Iran from Sunday to facilitate the movement of goods.

The border was sealed earlier in the year after the coronavirus outbreak in Iran. Last month, a phased reopening of the border had begun.

In a notification, the Ministry of Interior said the crossings at Gabd, Mand, Katagar and Chedgi will be opened.

The decision was taken after Minister for Planning and NCOC chief Asad Umar said the infection spread was slowing.

“The border posts will remain open seven days a week from morning to evening only for trade as per mutually agreed understanding between both the countries,” it said.

According to the notification, there will be no limit to truck movement if Covid-19 standard operating procedures are followed.

