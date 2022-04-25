Pakistan seeks to extend IMF loan for one year, minister says
Pakistan requested that the International Monetary Fund extend its loan program for a year and enhance the $6 billion funding to ease financing difficulties for the south Asian country as a new government stepped in this month.
Miftah Ismail, the nation’s finance minister, said the requests were made during “positive” talks with the fund in Washington for the resumption of loan program. The IMF has “largely agreed” to extend the current program for another year but details would be trashed out during a mission visit to Pakistan next month, he said at a news conference in Washington.
The IMF suspended its loan to Pakistan after political turmoil that led to the ouster of Imran Khan. Aid from the lender will be critical to bolster the country’s finances, after foreign exchange reserves fell to less than two months of import cover.
In a statement, IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter said both the lender and Pakistan agreed that prompt action is needed to reverse the country’s unfunded subsidies, which have slowed discussions over the unlocking of billions of dollars in aid.
The lender will resume talks with Pakistan next month, according to the IMF statement Sunday.
-
Global military spending tops $2 trillion for 1st time as Europe boosts defences
Global military expenditure has surpassed $2 trillion per year for the first time, and looks set to rise further as European countries beef up their armed forces in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In 2021, countries spent a total of $2,113 billion on their militaries, up 0.7% in real terms from the year before, according to a report released Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI.
-
For Macron, congratulatory messages from across Europe, Biden, and Zelensky
US president Joe Biden, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK prime minister Boris Johnson and several other global leaders tweeted out messages for Emmanuel Macron.
-
France's Macron re-elected, defeats far-right leader: ‘President for all’
France has picked Emmanuel Macron for five more years as the country's president in a historic win, making it the first time that a governing leader of the Fifth Republic, which has been the political system since 1958, has been re-elected. Here are ten points on the France elections. Macron, 44, managed an easy win over far-right leader Marine Le Pen. He took 58.55 per cent of Sunday's vote over his contender's 41.5 per cent.
-
On French polls evening, Paris officers shoot, kill 2 in car, trying to hit them
Police in central Paris shot dead two people on Sunday, firing on a car that was trying to hit them, a police source told AFP on the evening of the French election. France's police oversight body, the General Inspectorate of the National Police, is also expected to be deployed, as is typical following an officer's use of a firearm.
-
Top US officials Blinken, Austin meet Zelensky in Ukraine's Kyiv
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were in Kyiv late on Sunday night for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the highest-level U.S. visit to the war-torn country since Russia invaded. A Zelensky adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych said the talks would center on weapons supply and joint policies toward Russia. The U.S. Department of Defense declined to comment after the adviser spoke on Sunday. The Department of State didn't immediately return a request for comment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics