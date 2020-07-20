e-paper
Pakistani forces resort to mortar shelling in Afghanistan

Pakistani forces resort to mortar shelling in Afghanistan

“Pakistani forces have fired 29 artillery rounds into Sheltan district of eastern Kunar province over the last 24 hours,” Abdul Ghani Musamim, spokesman for the provincial governor, was quoted as saying.

world Updated: Jul 20, 2020 14:42 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kabul
Abdul Ghani Musamim, spokesman for the provincial governor further said that there have been no casualties so far
Abdul Ghani Musamim, spokesman for the provincial governor further said that there have been no casualties so far
         

Pakistan forces resorted to mortar shelling in Sheltan district of eastern Kunar province in Afghanistan, TOLO news reported.



He further said that there have been no casualties so far.

