Pakistani groom takes love for gold to another level, wears outfit worth Rs 25 lakh

Weddings are usually a lavish affair but this groom in Pakistan took it up several notches by turning up at his reception in an outfit that cost 25 lakh Pakistani rupees.

As per local media reports, Hafiz Salman Shahid came to his Walima wearing a Rs 63,000 jewel embellished suit with shoes made of 32 tola gold, priced at Rs 17 lakh. He also sported a 10 tola gold tie worth Rs 5 lakh to match his shoes.

Shahid, who was provided with security guards, told the media, “I always had this in me to wear different kind of outfits and wanted to wear something unique on my big day which was the reason why I opted for the gold shoes and tie.”

The only brother of seven sisters, Shahid’s parents wanted to fulfil all their wishes for their son.

Needless to say, it was not long before pictures from Shahid’s wedding were widely shared on social media, much to everyone’s disbelief.

A person on Instagram said, “One can pay for a surgery by selling one shoe. Another wrote, “I would like to see what the bride wore if the groom had such tantrums!”

“I always wanted to wear gold shoes. People wear it around their neck or as a crown. I wanted to tell people that wealth is like the dirt on your feet, it should stay there...and I always wanted to wear gold shoes,” said Shahid, who is reportedly a businessman from Valancia Town in Lahore.