Pakistani reporter explains why she slapped boy on camera after video goes viral
Pakistani reporter Maira Hashmi whose video of slapping a boy on camera went viral has now issued a clarification explaining her action. Initially, the reports claimed that the boy was heckling the reporters. But now the 24-year-old journalist Maira Hashmi, who was reporting on the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Pakistan on July 9, has shared her side of the story via a Twitter post.
In a tweet in Urdu, she explained that it was not her, but rather the family she was interviewing who was being harassed by the boy. Hashmi even politely asked him to stop, but the boy went on with the heckling. Hence, Hashmi decided to put an end to his actions and slapped him.
“This guy was harassing the family during the interview - which made the family upset. I made sure his action wouldn’t be tolerated by giving him any opportunity,” the caption reads when translated loosely.
When the video went viral, Twitter was left divided. While some social media users tweeted in support of the journalist saying, the boy must have misbehaved, several others said that her actions were unnecessary.
This time too, she received both applause and brickbats after she issued the explanation. Support poured in for Maira Hashmi as several users tweeted, “Well done,” and “Good job” with thumbs up emojis while some said it was unprofessional on her part.
“You did the right thing. Ignore the preachers around. Ye loug sirf social media py lecture dy skty judge kr skty hain. Ground situation mein jo hota hai wohi understand krta hai (These people just preach and judge others. Things like this do happen in on-ground situations at times),” tweeted a user.
Another Pakistani journalist with a verified account Sidhra Dhar tweeted in Urdu: “The reporter is not a social activist, but if the boy is being rude to a family in front of her despite her warning…they may do something like this (slapping). Even reporters face such difficult situations sometimes. Should they tolerate it? I am with you, you will endure.”
Others labelled her actions as a ‘publicity stunt’ and wrote: “She's lying. She uploaded this video by herself for seeking attention. But she didn't upload that part where boy was teasing a family (sic)”
Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves Maldives for Singapore
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left Maldives for Singapore, from where he will head to Saudi Arabia, the Associated Press reported. The 73-year-old leader boarded a Saudi Airlines plane on Wednesday that will take him to Singapore and then to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, a Maldives government official told AP. Rajapaksa had left Sri Lanka on Wednesday morning with his wife and two bodyguards. He was welcomed at the airport by speaker Mohamed Nasheed.
North Korea backs independence of breakaway regions in Ukraine
North Korea has become one of the few nations in the world to recognize the independence of two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in support of Russia's war against its neighbor. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry cut off diplomatic ties with North Korea in response and condemned Pyongyang's decision as undermining Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Syria has since recognized their independence as well.
UN chief on Sri Lanka crisis: 'Important that protestors' grievances addressed'
As the crisis in Sri Lanka worsens, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said that he is following the situation in the island nation “very closely”. Gotabaya Rajapaksa exit from the island nation has deepened tensions. On the same day, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's house was set ablaze. Also read: What explains Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis? It was another day of chaos on Wednesday as Wickremesinghe's office was targeted.
I2U2 Summit to unveil $2-bn initiative to tackle food security
The new grouping of India, Israel, the UAE and the US (I2U2) is set to unveil a $2-billion food security initiative, which envisages setting up agricultural parks in India with funding from the UAE, during its first virtual summit on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and US President Joe Biden for the I2U2 Summit.
Elon Musk's unabashed reaction to poop emoji that Twitter will now use in court
As the legal showdown between Twitter and Elon Musk continues, the social media giant used Musk poop emoji in reaction as an evidence against him, Fox Business News reported. Musk had used the emoji while responding to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's statement about bot accounts. The microblogging site in its lawsuit has accused Musk of disparaging the company.
