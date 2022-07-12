Pakistani reporter slaps boy for allegedly heckling her. Video viral
- The incident has left Twitter divided. While some social media users tweeted in support of the journalist saying, “the boy must have misbehaved,” several others said that her actions were unnecessary.
A video of a Pakistani reporter slapping a young boy for allegedly heckling her as she gives a piece to the camera has now gone viral on social media. In the video, which now has over 3.8 lakh views on Twitter, the journalist can be seen reporting on the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Pakistan.
The journalist can be seen surrounded by locals - including women and children. However, as soon as her report ends, she slaps a young boy in a white shirt, standing next to her. As per media reports, she slapped the boy for heckling her while she was giving her piece to the camera. The unverified account that posted the video however, on being asked why did the reporter slap the boy, replied “DK (Don’t know)” in the comments section.
The incident, however, has left Twitter divided. While some social media users tweeted in support of the journalist saying, “the boy must have misbehaved,” several others said that her actions were unnecessary. One of the users tweeted, “He totally deserved that slap & she rightly did so.” Another account tweeted in Hindi, "This boy seems to be disturbing her repeatedly despite her warnings (Ye larka kaafi der se tang kar raha tha ise . 2-3 baar mana bhi kya lekin nahi mana ho raha tha),” in her support. Those slamming the action of the reporter tweeted, “violence is not the answer.”
While the internet was taking sides, several others on social media were confused after watching this video on why the journalist lost her cool. A Twitter user also commented: “Urge to know the before and after story of this clip,” on the post to get a better understanding of the matter.
