Home / World News / Pakistani Taliban’s key leader killed in Afghanistan

Pakistani Taliban’s key leader killed in Afghanistan

In a statement published by the SITE monitoring group Friday, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said Sheikh Khalid Haqqani, who served on the group's consultative council and had been a deputy leader, had been killed January 31.

world Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Peshawar
Haqqani’s close confidant Qari Saifullah Peshawari was also killed in the clash that took place inside Afghanistan during a “mission”. Image used for representational purpose only.
Haqqani's close confidant Qari Saifullah Peshawari was also killed in the clash that took place inside Afghanistan during a "mission". Image used for representational purpose only.
         

The Pakistani Taliban has confirmed that one of its key leaders and another member of the group were killed in a clash with security forces in Afghanistan.

In a statement published by the SITE monitoring group Friday, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said Sheikh Khalid Haqqani, who served on the group’s consultative council and had been a deputy leader, had been killed January 31.

Haqqani’s close confidant Qari Saifullah Peshawari was also killed in the clash that took place inside Afghanistan during a “mission”, a senior Pakistani Taliban leader told AFP.

Afghan security forces declined to comment, and it was not immediately clear what type of mission Haqqani may have been on.

Haqqani was not thought to be related to the Haqqani network, which is also affiliated to the Afghan Taliban.

Both Islamabad and Kabul have long accused each other of allowing militants to shelter in the border regions and launch bloody attacks that threaten regional stability.

Pakistan has been battling a homegrown Islamist insurgency for over a decade, with thousands of civilians and security personnel dying in extremist attacks, especially after the TTP began their campaign of violence in 2007.

But overall levels of extremist-linked violence dropped dramatically last year, with 2019 seeing the fewest deaths since 2007 -- the year the Pakistani Taliban umbrella group was formed.

Analysts have credited the fall to military offensives against the Taliban in the tribal areas of North Waziristan and Khyber where they were headquartered, as well as operations in the country’s largest city of Karachi.

In 2018, the TTP was further degraded after a US strike in Afghanistan killed their leader Maulana Fazlullah, who was notorious for allegedly having ordered the attack on education activist Malala Yousafzai.

