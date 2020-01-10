Pakistani TikTok star ‘has videos of politicians’

world

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 07:55 IST

Some leading Pakistani politicians may face embarrassment if local TikTok personality Hareem Shah acts out on her threat to leak compromising videos she claims she has taken with them.

Shah has been under public scrutiny after her TikTok video, recorded in the Pakistan foreign office building, went viral on social media. It evoked widespread criticism over the extraordinary access she seems to enjoy to public offices and ruling party’s politicians including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shah told her fans last week that she has applied for asylum in Canada citing threats to her life in Pakistan. It is believed she has close links with a number of political figures. Recently, she shared a purported telephonic conversation with railways minister Sheikh Rasheed in which he used objectionable language.

Cyberspace is flooded with her photographs with several top politicians including Imran Khan’s close aides. These photographs have added to concerns about her access to homes and offices of the ministers and Khan himself.

Recently, TV anchor Mubasher Lucman said that Shah was able to access the Lahore airport runway and was able to enter into airplane he was travelling by. Lucman said a boy who was with Shah told him that they had been granted access by interior minister.

Lucman also said Shah is in possession of indecent videos of science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry and that she might allow it to be leaked on social media.

Lucman’s claims resulted in Chaudhry reportedly slapping him in public.