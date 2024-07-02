 Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi gets bail in graft case: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi gets bail in graft case: Report

Reuters |
Jul 02, 2024 04:05 PM IST

Bushra Bibi, however, will remain in prison as she is also serving a sentence in a case that ruled her marriage with Imran Khan as unlawful.

A special accountability court in the city of Rawalpindi granted interim bail to the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a graft case on Tuesday, local media outlet ARY news reported.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi,his wife. (AP/File)
Bushra Bibi was accused alongside Khan in the case, which related to the alleged receiving of financial help from a land developer in the setting-up of Al Qadir University. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

She will remain in prison as she is also serving a sentence in a case that ruled her marriage with Khan as unlawful.

