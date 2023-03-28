Home / World News / Pak-origin Humza Yousaf becomes Scotland’s youngest, first Muslim leader. Who is he? Top points

Pak-origin Humza Yousaf becomes Scotland's youngest, first Muslim leader. Who is he? Top points

Humza Yousaf on Tuesday created history by becoming the youngest-ever leader to lead the Scottish government.

Scotland's Parliament on Tuesday confirmed Humza Yousaf will replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister, making him the youngest and the first Muslim leader of a government in western Europe.

Newly elected leader of the Scottish National Party, Humza Yousaf with his his daughter Amal after signing the nomination form to become First Minister for Scotland, at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, on March 28. (AFP)
Newly elected leader of the Scottish National Party, Humza Yousaf with his his daughter Amal after signing the nomination form to become First Minister for Scotland, at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, on March 28. (AFP)

On Monday, Yousaf (37), narrowly won a Scottish National Party (SNP) leadership battle to clinch the party's top job, vowing to rejuvenate the stalled pursuit of independence for Scotland, reported AFP.

The Pakistan-origin leader, who will be formally sworn in at a ceremony on Wednesday, secured the nominations of a majority of lawmakers in the early afternoon vote Tuesday to become the country’s new first minister.

Here are the top five points to know about Humza Yousaf:

1. Yousaf is the son of immigrants who arrived in Scotland’s Glasgow in the 1960s, reported the Independent. His father is from Pakistan, while his mother was born into a South Asian family in Kenya.

2. He studied at the Hutchesons’ Grammar School in Glasgow and earned a degree in politics from the University of Glasgow.

3. Talking about his late grandfather in February, who, he revealed came to Scotland from a small town in Pakistan in 1962 with barely a word of English, Yousaf said “I don’t imagine in his wildest dreams that his grandson would one day be running to be first minister of Scotland.”

4. Stating that his election to the top job reflects that “anyone, regardless of race, can aim for the highest office in our country and not be judged by the colour of their skin”, he proclaimed that Scotland should be proud that a grandson of an immigrant can seek to become the next first minister.

5. In 2012, Yousaf became the first Muslim to be appointed to the Scottish government. He became a transport minister in 2016 and was fined £300 (more than 30 thousand as per current market value) for driving a friend’s car without insurance.

pakistan race glasgow kenya immigrant transport minister scotland
