Palestinian killed by Israeli troops during stone-throwing clashes: Report
Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian on Friday during stone-throwing clashes in the occupied West Bank, a Reuters witness said.
The man was shot in the head and taken to a hospital near the West Bank city of Nablus where he later died, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Asked for comment, the Israeli military said the incident was under examination.
The Palestinian killed was involved in a weekly protest against Israeli settlements in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus.
A group of Palestinians threw stones towards two Israeli soldiers posted there, and the soldiers then opened fire, said the Reuters witness, a photographer.
A group of Palestinians carried the man away.
Palestinians want to establish a state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.
The Palestinians, who have limited self-rule in the West Bank, say Israel's settlements there will deny them a viable state. Most countries view the settlements as illegal under international law.
Israel disputes this, citing security needs as well as biblical and historical ties to the land. Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.
Whatsapp, Messenger and Instagram services restored after brief outage
- Facebook Gaming in a tweet later confirmed the outage and said that several teams are currently working on it.
US and Chinese officials trade barbs at first Biden-era high-level meeting
China wraps up Canadian’s espionage trial in two hours
WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram services down for users: Report
Biden to meet Russian President Putin 'when the time is right': White House
Europe becomes first region to surpass 1 million Covid-19 deaths: Report
Georgia spa shooting victims ID'd as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris head to Atlanta
- Police continue to investigate the deadly shootings, with Deputy Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. saying Thursday that “nothing is off the table” in his department's inquiry.
Palestinian killed by Israeli troops during stone-throwing clashes: Report
WHO gives nod to AstraZeneca vaccine and its 'tremendous potential'
WHO panel gives nod to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, has "tremendous potential"
US charges 4 Proud Boys members with conspiring to impede Congress on January 6
- The indictment also alleges that they made their intentions clear as far back as November, threatening war if the election was "stolen" from then-President Donald Trump.
India, Australia to hold key trilateral meetings in April, Indo-Pacific on agenda
Switzerland postpones plan to lift Covid-19 curbs
Nepal becomes 3rd country to give emergency nod to Covaxin
US CDC changes 6-foot rule for schools, allowing desks to be closer
- In recent months, schools in some states have been disregarding the CDC guidelines, using 3 feet as their standard.