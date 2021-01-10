Pence to break with Trump, attend Biden-Harris inauguration
Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, breaking ranks with President Donald Trump, who said that he wouldn’t attend.
Pence plans to be at the Jan. 20 event, according to two people familiar with his plans who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. Trump, in the final tweet before his account was suspended by Twitter on Friday, said that he “will not be going to the Inauguration.”
On Wednesday, the vice president defied Trump’s call to overturn the election and instead fulfilled his ceremonial duty to preside over Congress’s acceptance of the Electoral College results.
During the proceedings, an angry mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol and overtook security, storming into the building and causing lawmakers and others to evacuate. Five people were killed in the melee, including a police officer.
On Friday, Biden, speaking to reporters, said that he agreed that Trump shouldn’t attend the inauguration but that Pence was “welcome,” and that he’d be honored if the vice president were to attend.
“I’d be honored to have him there,” Biden said.
