‘People covered in blood’: Witnesses recall ‘absolute carnage’ after car rams pedestrians in UK’s Derby

Several people were left injured in UK's Derby on Saturday night when a car rammed into pedestrians. The accused has been arrested and the vehicle involved the incident at Friar Gate is a black Suzuki Swift, police said. The accused, according to the police, is a man in his 30s and is now in the police custody. (X/@theinformant_x)

The accused, according to the police, is a man in his 30s and is now in the police custody.

“A number of people were injured, some of them seriously, and were treated at the scene by ambulance crews before being taken to hospital. Police officers stopped a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident shortly after it happened. The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested and is in police custody,” Derbyshire police said in a statement.

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The injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment as eyewitnesses described the scenes as "absolute carnage" as injured people lay on the road.

The police have closed the road for public and have asked people to share any information on the car involved in the accident. “Although we know this will be alarming, we would like to reassure people that we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public,” police said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses recount horror One of the eyewitnesses quoted by the Derby Telegraph described the scene as ‘absolute carnage’, while another called it “sickening”. “It was utterly horrific. People were lying on the pavement covered in blood and on the road,” the person said.

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“We were walking down the street when it happened. There was screaming and yelling. It was horrendous. It's sickening. People were being treated all over the pavement and the road. God knows how that has happened,” the eyewitness was quoted as saying.

Another local had a miraculous escape as they missed being at the scene by a few minutes. "It was such a frightening experience. We must have [just] missed it," the person told Derby Telegraph.

‘Can’t believe something like this happened’ Another local said they were at a nearby bar at the time of the incident and came out after hearing about people being hit by a car.

“It’s so sad, everyone is so shook up. People have been crying, I just can’t believe something like this has happened,” the local was quoted as saying.