Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Navarro slams US court ruling on Trump tariffs: 'Never said they were permanent'

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 01, 2025 09:22 am IST

Peter Navarro insisted that the tariffs were never meant to be permanent, and none of the top Trump administration officials ever made the assertion.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro lashed out on a federal appeals court's ruling on retaliatory tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, and said the administration "never said" the duties would be imposed permanently. A majority of Trump's tariffs were declared illegal by the court a significant setback to one of the President's key economic policies.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro(REUTERS)
White House trade advisor Peter Navarro(REUTERS)

Reacting to the ruling, Navarro insisted that the tariffs were never meant to be permanent, and none of the top Trump administration officials ever made the assertion.

In an interview with Fox News, Navarro said, "...but we never said they (tariffs) were permanent...you can't find Lutnick, Bessent, Greer, myself or the President saying that."

In a 7-4 ruling, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had said that the tariffs were illegal because Donald Trump did not have authority to impose them. However, the tariffs were remain imposed till October 14, giving the Trump administration time to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Navarro has been a staunch supporter of Trump's tariff move against several countries, especially India. He has been a vocal critic of India's oil trade with Russia and the slapping of additional 25% tariffs because of that.

He called the US court's ruling a “weaponised partisan injustice”, amplifying Trump's sentiment on the matter. “Without Tariffs, and all of the TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS we have already taken in, our Country would be completely destroyed, and our military power would be instantly obliterated,” Trump had said, reacting to the order.

Navarro is optimistic that the Supreme Court would rule in the government's favour in this regard, saying the dissenting opinions in this vote were “very, very strong”.

"We feel very optimistic. If we lose the case, President Trump is right. It will be the end of the United States," he added.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Navarro slams US court ruling on Trump tariffs: 'Never said they were permanent'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On